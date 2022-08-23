BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa at the age of 41. The actor who had joined the BJP in 2019 was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. However last night, the politician-cum-actor suffered a heart attack.

Sonal Phogat passes away at 41

Sonali Phogat had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday and was not doing well in terms of her health for a couple of days, after which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district. Currently, Sonali's post-mortem is being conducted and the police are closely examining the matter. Moreover, Phogat's parents are on their way to Goa from Bhuthan village in Haryana.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. Prime facie, the cause of death is established as a heart attack but further medical examination is on, he said, as per news agency PTI.

"She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa," Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI. BJP Hisar district president Capt Bhupender said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack".

More about Sonali Phogat

Sonali was a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant, after which she gained immense popularity. The late actor was also very popular on TikTok. She ventured into the world of acting in 2016 with the daily soap, Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. She then appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. After which she starred in several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in the 2019 web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh.

Moreover, she also contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The former reality show contestant was survived by her daughter, Yashodhara Phogat. Her husband Sanjay Phogat was found dead in 2016 following a mysterious series of events in a farmhouse in Haryana. Sonali was in Mumbai at that time.

Image: Instagram@sonali_phogat_official