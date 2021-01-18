BJP's Tataghata Roy files complaint against Saayoni Ghosh for meme that 'hurt sentiments'

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Rao has filed a police complaint against Bengali film actor Saayoni Ghosh for an ‘offensive’ Twitter post from 2015. The politician alleged that she had committed an offence under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code and asked her to be ‘ready for the consequences.’ The latter claimed that her account had been 'hacked' at that time, and was retrieved only in 2017.

Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh in trouble for alleged 2015 meme

Tathagata Roy alleged that she had ‘hurt Hindu sentiments’ by sharing the meme. The leader tagged her on Twitter and informed her that she had ‘already been reported’ to Kolkata Police, also attaching the complaint he lodged.

@sayani06 You have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand. pic.twitter.com/qn94doOPdG — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) January 16, 2021

He also shared that another person from Guwahati has told him about being hurt by her meme, and taking a similar response like him by filing a complaint. Roy hoped Assam Police would take cognizance and ‘ask for remand’. He claimed a person from Bengaluru was also set to approach the police.

As per reports, that was not all, Roy had also raised his objection over Ghosh's comment on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants by motor-cycle bourne youths.

Saayoni released a statement on Twitter and shared that the ‘extremely obnoxious’ post from 2015 had been brought to her notice recently. She claimed that though she joined Twitter in 2010 , she ‘lost interest’ after a brief use, but the ‘account remained.’

Ghosh then claimed her team member then alerted about her account being 'hacked' and then moving to retrieve it immediately. The actor claimed ‘for various reasons’, she could only do that after 2017 and she ‘got back in touch with the Twitter world with a bang.'

Dear all, a post from 2015 has been brought to my notice which is extremely obnoxious..for all your information, I have joined twitter on 2010 and after a brief use I lost interest in carrying forward however the account remained. After a while my pr Bhaska Roy intimidated me — saayoni ghosh (@sayani06) January 16, 2021

That my account has been hacked and we need to retrieve it immediately. For various reasons we could only do that after 2017 and I got back in touch with the Twitter world with a bang. We have skipped a few unnecessary post while deleting most and I would take strict measure to — saayoni ghosh (@sayani06) January 16, 2021

ommit content which hurt religious sentiment of people beyond repair...I have asked for the link of the post and will delete it the moment we locate it. I hope not to be misquoted or misunderstood. My religion means a lot to me so does our unity in trying times.💓 — saayoni ghosh (@sayani06) January 16, 2021

She stated that they had ‘skipped a few unnecessary post’ while deleting most posts, and would take ‘strict measure’ to omit content which 'hurt religious sentiment of people.'

She claimed that she will delete the post the moment she spots it and that she has asked for the link of the post and will delete it the moment she locates it.

Ghosh stated that she did not wish to be 'misquoted or misunderstood.' She added that her 'religion meant a lot' to her.

In another post, she said that the 'harrassment' was 'deeply saddening.'

