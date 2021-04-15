'Black Coffee' Movie Cast: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Film's Actors

Black Coffee is a Malayalam language film that released earlier this year in February and had director Baburaj at its helm. The plot of the film revolves around Cook Babu, who quarrels with his wife and his beloved master and decides to leave them both. He meets Ann, a fashion designer who shares her home with three other women, and they employ him instead. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Black Coffee movie.

Oviya Helen

The cast of Black Coffee movie has Oviya Helen portraying the lead character. The actor primarily works in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films and had her breakthrough with Sarkunam's rural romantic comedy Kalavani in the year 2010. Her other popular works include Madha Yaanai Koottam, Kalakalappu, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Moodar Koodam among others. Oviya has also been a part of the reality show Tamil Bigg Boss in the year 2017.

Baburaj

Black Coffee movie cast also includes Malayalam actor Baburaj. Baburaj Jacob, popularly known as Baburaj. He works predominantly in Malayalam cinema as an actor, director, and screenwriter. He began and established his career in cinema by playing antagonistic roles and graduated to comedic and character roles after the film Salt N' Pepper, which released in 2011. His other popular works include Cinema Company, Mayamohini, My Great Grandfather, Joji among others.

Shweta Menon

The cast also includes Shweta Menon, who is most popularly known for winning Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 1994. She has predominantly acted in Malayalam and Hindi language films, besides appearing in a number of Telugu and Tamil productions. Shweta has two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress to her credit and her popular works include Asoka, Maqbool, Salt N' Pepper, among others. She was also a part of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1.

Asif Ali

Black Coffee Malayalam movie's cast also has actor Asif Ali, who started his film career in the year 2009 with the movie Ritu. His popular works include Ozhimuri, Honey Bee, Nirnayakam, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Sunday Holiday, Btech, and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum. He starred in and made his debut as a producer in the 2015 film Kohinoor under his production company Adam's World of Imagination.

