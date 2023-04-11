Blessy Expresses Concern Over Aadujeevitham Trailer Leak, Calls It 'mentally Distressing'

The supposed trailer of filmmaker Blessy's upcoming film Aadujeevitham was recently leaked online. After the video went viral, the director shared a video on social media. In the video, he clarified that the video circulating online is not really a "trailer".

Blessy further shared that he felt sad seeing the footage being circulated. He said that it's mentally distressing to go through a such crisis at the post-production stage. “The unofficial trailer of ‘Aadujeevitham’ has been circulating on social media since yesterday evening. The three-minute-long footage first appeared on the website of a California-based magazine. You can’t really call it a trailer. Because the music used in that has been done on the keyboard. We haven’t done the colour correction on them. It was a video clip we used for business purposes including the world release and to send to the agents to screen at a few film festivals. A trailer lasts for one and a half to two minutes. This is almost three minutes long,” he said.

"I feel really sad to see this being circulated. This is not the official trailer. The post-production work is underway. It is mentally distressing to go through such a crisis at this stage. I am posting this video to let people know the truth behind the trailer,” Blessy added.

More about Aadujeevitham

Soon after the unofficial trailer got leaked online, Prithviraj Sukumaran posted the trailer of the film Aadujeevitham on his social media handles. He said that the trailer was cut exclusively for "festival circuits." However, as it was leaked online, they decided to share it anyways. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, he wrote, "Yes, the “release” was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online. The #AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see." Take a look at his tweet below:

Yes, the “release” was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online.

The #AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see. 🙏❤️https://t.co/s74lxfjOdU pic.twitter.com/Wdt4Bvvs07 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 7, 2023

The trailer hinted at a survival drama that revolved around Najeeb, a Keralite migrant worker's life. The movie is based on writer Benyamin's eponymous Malayalam novel. Prithviraj is essaying the role of Najeeb in the film.