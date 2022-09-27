Bollywood Stars Grace Delhi's Ramlila Celebrations On Day 1 Ahead Of Prabhas' Performance

The nine-day Sharad Navratri celebration officially began on September 26 with devotees visiting temples to seek blessings on the first day. With various traditions being observed across the nation during this time, one such important event that holds great significance is the Lav Kush Ramlila which is staged by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee.

The world-famous Lav Kush Ramlila that is held under Delhi's Red Fort ramparts commenced on Monday. Ahead of Pan-India star Prabhas' who is all set to set the huge Raavan effigy on fire at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi, several Bollywood stars graced the opening show of the Ramlila event in the national capital.

Bollywood stars at Lav Kush Ramlila

Following the tradition every year, this year too the celebrations kick-started with great pomp and show. The Lav Kush Ramlila witnessed a jam-packed Day 1 which enthralled and absorbed the audience at Red Fort. The committee will continue to host hundreds and thousands of people during the exuberant festivities of Dussehra in Delhi.

A bevy of stars was present on the first day including actor Asrani. The 'Sholay' actor played the character of Narad Muni as he mesmerised everyone with his performance. Many Bollywood celebrities like Deblina Chatterjee (Sita), Raghav Tiwari (Ram), Akhilendra Mishra (Ravan), Arun Mandola (Lakshman), Nirbhay Wadhwa (Hanuman), Kewat (Manoj Tiwari), Mandodari (Amita Nangia), Manish Chaturvedi (Shiva) Mohit Tyagi (Vibhishana) among others will be seen in coming days in the Ramlila at Red Fort.

Arjun Kumar and Committee's General Secretary Subhash Goyal told ANI that the major attraction on the first day was Asrani's performance, "On the first day, the main attraction was the legendary Bollywood actor Asrani who played the role of Narad Muni. The audience welcomed him on stage with whistle and clapping."

Apart from the star-studded performances at the renowned Ramlila, this year another highlight proved to be the innovative pandal idea by the committee. This year, the committee has made Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed pandal at Red Fort lawns. Prabhas will be gracing the event on Vijayadashami which falls on October 5 this year along with his Adipurush team including Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and director Om Raut among others.

IMAGE: ANI