Boney Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Into Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' Ahead Of Film's Release

The action-packed thriller Valimai is set to be released in theatres on February 25, this year. The film, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is a promising one, which will showcase loads of never-seen-before action and hair-raising stunts. Producer Boney Kapoor has constantly been sharing glimpses of the upcoming film. The latest glimpse shared by him will surely blow the minds of fans, who have been constantly waiting for the film's release.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor drooped a highly-intense video, featuring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi doing some high-octane stunts. Boney, who is producing the film under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, shared a small glimpse of the Valimai. It begins with Ajith battling with several mafias, following his exit on the bike from one building to another. The clip also shows Huma Qureshi in a fierce look as she fights with some gangsters on the run.

Boney Kapoor's Valimai promises high-octane action

Boney Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Witness the Power of #AjithKumar in Cinemas all across the world. #Valimai #ValimaiFromFeb24". For an unversed, Valimai is set to have a clash with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Boney Kapoor was asked about the much anticipated Valimai vs Gangubai Kathiawadi clash at the box office. Kapoor said that he wasn't worried as both the movies were of different genres. He further explained that they had put out the trailer of Valimai recently and amid fewer activities, the movie is highly awaited by audiences in the North Indian belt. Further speaking about Ajith Kumar's starrer film's Hindi release, Kapoor said that they were planning to release Valimai in Hindi on at least 1000 screens.

More on Valimai

Valimai is an upcoming Indian-Tamil-language action thriller film, written and directed by H. Vinoth, and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The film will revolve around a courageous cop, played by Ajith, chasing a group of criminals involved in a heinous crime. As per the trailer, the movie promises high octane action involving cars and bikes.