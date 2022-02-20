Boney Kapoor Responds To 'leaked Ideas' Of Bankrolling Rajinikanth's 170th Film

The action-packed thriller Valimai is set to be released in theatres on February 25. The film, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is a promising one, which will showcase loads of never-seen-before action and hair-raising stunts. Producer Boney Kapoor has constantly been sharing glimpses of the upcoming film.

Recently, there were rumours that Boney Kapoor will be bankrolling Rajinikanth's 170th film. This came after Nelson Dilipkumar took to his Twitter handle and announced his 169th film with the South superstar. Nelson tweeted, "Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir, happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! #respect #humbled #thalaivar169"."

Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! ❤️❤️❤️#respect #humbled #thalaivar169 https://t.co/RKT2ZgVZUN — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) February 10, 2022

Boney Kapoor denies rumours of bankrolling Rajinikanth's 170th film

Quashing all the rumours, Boney Kapoor clarified in a tweet from his official Twitter handle which stated that if something like that happens then he will be the first one to announce it. Kapoor tweeted, "Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas’."

Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas’. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 20, 2022

Boney Kapoor's Valimai to be out on Feb 25

Boney Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Valimai. Kapoor has constantly been sharing glimpses of the upcoming film. The latest glimpse shared by him will surely blow the minds of fans, who have been constantly waiting for the film's release. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The film will revolve around a courageous cop, played by Ajith, chasing a group of criminals involved in a heinous crime. As per the trailer, the movie promises high octane action involving cars and bikes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor drooped a highly-intense video, featuring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi doing some high-octane stunts. Boney, who is producing the film under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, shared a small glimpse of the Valimai. It begins with Ajith battling with several mafias, following his exit on the bike from one building to another. The clip also shows Huma Qureshi in a fierce look as she fights with some gangsters on the run.