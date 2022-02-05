Boney Kapoor To Begin Filming Big-budget Film With 'Valimai' Actor Ajith Kumar: Report

After several postponements and setbacks, actor Ajith Kumar's action-packed flick Valimai is all set to release on February 24. Backed by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, the film will mark the actor-producer duo's second film together. Adding to their partnership, the duo is now all set to start another venture together as per the latest reports.

Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar to start filming soon for next flick

As per a report from ANI, Boney Kapoor is all set to commence his third collaboration with superstar Ajith Kumar as the Tamil film will go on floors in March this year. The upcoming venture will reportedly be on a massive scale. The report stated, ''After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March. The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale."

The duo first collaborated on the massive hit 2019 legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai directed by H. Vinoth. the movie was the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer 2016 critically acclaimed film Pink. Nerkonda Paarvai ended up grossing over Rs 108 crore box office collection worldwide as the actor's performance was highly appreciated.

More on Valimai

Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film also features actors Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The film will revolve around a courageous cop, played by Ajith, going after a group of criminals involved in a heinous crime. As per the trailer, the movie promises high octane action involving cars and bikes. The movie was supposed to originally release on January 13 on the occasion of Pongal 2022, however, due to the surge in COVID-10 cases, the film along with many other releases was compelled to postpone.

Announcing the new release date, the makers wrote, ''Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide." The film is set to clash with Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

(With inputs from ANI)