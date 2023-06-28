Brahmanandam Starrer Keeda Cola Teaser Offers A Glimpse Of Action Infused Crime Comedy

The makers of Keedaa Cola recently dropped the teaser of the upcoming Telugu film. The teaser offers audiences a glimpse into the world of eccentric characters in this offbeat crime comedy. The film is directed by Tharun Bhascker.

3 things you need to know

The release date of Keedaa Cola has not been revealed yet.

The film stars Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao, and Rag Mayur in pivotal roles.

Director Tharun Bhascker will also be seen in a significant role in Keedaa Cola.

Keedaa Cola promises entertaining crime comedy

The teaser of Keedaa Cola introduces a diverse cast, including Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, Jeevan, Ravindra Vijay, Raghu Ram, and Tharun Bhascker. The teaser opens with Brahmanandam and Chaitanya Rao's characters fixated on a Keedaa Cola bottle that holds a mysterious object.

Their amusing exchange creates intrigue, hinting at a blend of stylish visuals, humour, and intense action. The Keedaa Cola bottle appears as a recurring motif throughout the film, but its significance remains undisclosed. This adds an air of mystery to the plot, which promises an eccentric tale of crime, comedic mishaps, and unconventional collaborations among relatable yet peculiar characters. Ever since the teaser was dropped, fans are eagerlyy anticipating the film's release.

Kashtapaddam, paalamminam. Iga antha meedhe. Take it.

Light the damn thing on fire 🔥#keedaacola #KeedaaColaTeaser https://t.co/hTcjY8Bxxb — Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam (@TharunBhasckerD) June 28, 2023

More about Keedaa Cola

Filmmaker and actor Tharun Bhascker, known for his previous projects like Pelli Choopulu, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, and Pitta Kathalu, not only direct the film but also plays a pivotal role in it. The movie is produced by Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, and others, with Suresh Productions serving as the presenter.

The film features cinematography by newcomer A J Aaron and production design by Ashish Teja Pulala. The screenplay is co-written by Pranay Koppala, Ramya Kakumanu, Shanthan Raj, and Tharun Bhascker.