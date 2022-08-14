British Filmmaker Edgar Wright Praises SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR'; 'What An Absolute Blast'

While filmmaker SS Rajamouli is receiving heaps of praises for RRR from international filmmakers, screenwriters, and actors on social media, it seems like the RRR fever is still high. As RRR continues its roar in Hollywood, recently, British filmmaker-writer Edgar Wright joined the bandwagon and showered praises on Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

Edgar Wright reviews Rajamouli's RRR

British filmmaker- writer Edgar Wright who is well known for films like Last Night In Soho, The Sparks Brothers, Baby Driver, The World’s End, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, recently headed to his Twitter handle and hailed Rajamouli's RRR. In his tweet, Wright referred to the film as one of the most 'entertaining' films he has watched in recent times.

In his tweet, Wright wrote, "Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause."

Here, take a look at the tweet:

Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 13, 2022

Joe Russo is all praises for Rajamouli's RRR

During his visit to India, filmmaker Joe Russo hailed SS Rajamouli-directed RRR and called the film a 'well-done epic.' The filmmaker told PTI, "It's big at the moment because of Netflix, ‘RRR’ was a great movie. I thought it was really a well-done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood."

More about RRR

RRR created history by becoming the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit the Rs 1000-crore club globally. The film is a fictitious story loosely based on the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, namely Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj.

The period drama stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn as Venkata Rama Raju, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Alison Doody as Catherine Buxton among others. The script of the film is penned by Rajamouli with V. Vijayendra Prasad. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. The film received several accolades including the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022 where it bagged the second position.