Bro, Mahaveerudu, Rudrangi: Telugu Movies Releasing In Theatres In July 2023

Tollywood is gearing up for a strong month at the movies, with 8 theatrical releases lined up in July. Pawan Kalyan's Bro is one of the most anticipated ones.

Rangabali
Pawan Basamsetti has written and directed romantic-comedy Rangabali. It stars Naga Shaurya opposite debutante Yukti Thareja. It will be releasing on July 7.

Bhaag Saale
Directed by Pranith Bramandapally, Bhaag Saale belongs to the crime-comedy genre. Incidentally, Naatu Naatu fame Kala Bhairava has given the music for this July 7 release. 

Rudrangi
Jagapathi Babu, Mamta Mohandas and Vimala Raman headline Rudrangi, an action period-drama. Ajay Samrat makes his directorial debut with Rudrangi, slated for a July 7 release. 

O Saathiya
Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakraborty star in O Saathiya, a romantic comedy about first love and all that follows. O Saathiya will also be releasing on July 7. 

Mahaveerudu
Mahaveerudu stars Sivakarthikeyan as a comic book artist whose reality begins mirroring his sketches. The film will be releasing on July 14. 

Hatya
Hatya promises to be a thrilling whodunnit, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role. The film will be releasing on July 21. 

Bro
One of the biggest Telugu releases of the month, Bro stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The fantasy comedy-drama will be releasing on July 28. 

Aadi Keshava
Romantic drama with a strong dose of action, Aadi Keshava, stars Vaishnav Tej and Sreeleela. the film has a tentative release date of July 30. 

