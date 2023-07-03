Bro, Mahaveerudu, Rudrangi: Telugu Movies Releasing In Theatres In July 2023

Quick links:
Pawan Basamsetti has written and directed romantic-comedy Rangabali. It stars Naga Shaurya opposite debutante Yukti Thareja. It will be releasing on July 7.
Directed by Pranith Bramandapally, Bhaag Saale belongs to the crime-comedy genre. Incidentally, Naatu Naatu fame Kala Bhairava has given the music for this July 7 release.
Jagapathi Babu, Mamta Mohandas and Vimala Raman headline Rudrangi, an action period-drama. Ajay Samrat makes his directorial debut with Rudrangi, slated for a July 7 release.
Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakraborty star in O Saathiya, a romantic comedy about first love and all that follows. O Saathiya will also be releasing on July 7.
Mahaveerudu stars Sivakarthikeyan as a comic book artist whose reality begins mirroring his sketches. The film will be releasing on July 14.
Hatya promises to be a thrilling whodunnit, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role. The film will be releasing on July 21.
One of the biggest Telugu releases of the month, Bro stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The fantasy comedy-drama will be releasing on July 28.