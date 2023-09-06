Bro, Shaakuntalam, Bhola Shankar: South Indian Films That Flopped In 2023

Quick links:
Akhil Akkineni leads spy thriller Agent. The April release was made on a budget of ₹80 crores. With the worldwide collections halting at ₹13.4 crores, the film suffered a loss of more than ₹66 crores.
Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar turned out to be a major box office dud. Made on a budget of ₹105 crores, the film managed to recover a meager ₹40.1 crores at the global box office.
Shaakuntalam was set up to be Gunasekhar's magnum opus but failed miserably at the box office. The fantasy film was made on a budget of ₹65 crores and recovered just ₹11 crores through its run.
Gandeevadhari Arjuna starring Varun Tej was promoted with a lot of gusto. The mystery adventure flick however bombed at the box office collecting just ₹3 crores of its ₹40 crore budget.
Names like Upendra Rao and Sudeep could not save Kannada action crime film Kabzaa. The film failed to completely recover its budget of ₹75 crores, managing on ₹40.4 crores at the global box office.
Despite starring a big name like Ravi Teja, Ravanasura tanked at the box office managing to earn only ₹22.4 crores from its ₹50 crore budget.
Bro has been one of the most surprising entrants in this list owing to the hype surrounding the Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer. Of a budget of ₹120 crores the film earned back ₹97.8 crores.