BTS Jungkook's video dancing to Naatu Naatu ahead of Oscars 2023 is going viral on the internet. The song has been nominated in the Original Song category.

BTS singer Jungkook was seen dancing to the hook step of Naatu Naatu, the song from the Indian film RRR in a video on social media. Naatu Naatu is in the race for the Oscars in the Original Song category. The video, which is now going viral, shows Jungkook dancing to the popular number from South India. It was shared on social media from the official Instagram handle of RRR. 

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. 

Jungkook deletes his Instagram account

Recently, Jungkook startled his followers by deleting his Instagram account. Several followers believed that Jungkook was having a problem or that his account had been hacked and deleted. Afterwards, Jungkook acknowledged that he deactivated it on purpose and gave his reasons for leaving the platform. 

Jungkook took to Weverse and said that he deleted his account because he wasn’t using it at all. The BTS singer reassured fans that his account wasn’t hacked. Even though he told his followers that he’s left the platform for good, he added that he would rather use Weverse to do live streams with fans every now and again.

On the work front, the Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, beginning December 2022. 

The other member J-hope also announced he has started his military enlistment process. The rest of the members of the group will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.

