Budget 2022: Kamal Haasan Disappointed; Quips 'doesn't Make Difference In Lives'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on Tuesday. As part of the new budget 2022 announcement, the centre made several new changes that were lauded by politicians and other leaders. South Indian actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, took to his Twitter and criticized the new budget announced by the government and said that it didn't make a difference in people' lives.

Kamal Haasan criticizes Budget 2022

Taking o his Twitter, actor tune politician Kamal Haasan expressed his discontent over the new Budget that was announced by the government on Tuesday. Haasan wrote,

"It does not make any difference in people's lives #Budget2022 . Plans for the poor who have lost their livelihoods due to the economic catastrophe, the change in the income tax exemption ceiling, and the lack of expected features such as helping small and medium enterprises thrive are disappointing."

Kamal Haasan ventured into politics when he formed the centrist party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party in Tamil Nadu. He formally announced the party's formation on 21 February 2018 in Madurai. His party contested 37 seats in the 2019 Indian general election and lost. Makkal Needhi Maiam's vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was 3.72%. He unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election from Coimbatore South and lost to BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan by a narrow margin.

More about Union Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year beginning April 2022 (FY2022-23) is the Modi government's 10th straight Budget since 2014 including one interim Budget presented ahead of general elections in 2019. Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase -- which had been in use for decades for carrying budget documents -- with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', has spurt in tax collections to her aid in the budget that is expected to a spend-all budget.

Pandemic snatched away so many jobs across the world. Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Package saved the jobs of a lot of people. We are trying to help those who lost their jobs, through various schemes. I am denying but it is not fair to say that we didn't do anything: Finance Minister pic.twitter.com/GmLcQISJl7 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

