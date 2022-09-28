Canadian Theatre Owners Receive Threats Ahead Of 'Ponniyin Selvan' Release; Details Inside

The highly-anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, is all set to release globally on Friday, but days ahead of its world premiere, the film has come under threats from local fringe groups in Canada. As theatre owners in the Canadian cities are gearing up for the release of the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer, many have been receiving threats against the film's screening.

Canadian theatres receive warning mail prior to the PS1 release

KW Talkies, who is the overseas distributor of PSI in Canada, headed to its Twitter handle and shared the information regarding the alleged threat mails. The tweet read, "#BookingMonday updates! I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let's see how other places fare. #PS1TamilInCineplex #PS1TamilInLandmark." Take a look:

#BookingMonday updates! I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let's see how other places fare.#PS1TamilInCineplex #PS1TamilInLandmark pic.twitter.com/PxpiqWvjDb — KW Talkies (@kwtalkies) September 26, 2022

Along with the tweet, the distributor also attached a warning mail which read, "Warning to theatre owners and workers, if you are planning to play the movie's from organized criminal KW Talkies Saleem, especially movie PS1 and Chup. We will tear up all your screen and release toxicity in the area and a few of your employees will end up in the hospital. We will not only be targeting this Indian movie, but we continue to attack other blockbuster English movies. We will continue to do so till you stop playing movies from Kw Talkies people. Christmas is not far away, we will be targeting all big hit movies both English and Indian. Learn from the landmark movie theatres, they stop movies to protect themselves. This will be an only warning..."

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that any South film is receiving such a threat. Earlier actor Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Malayalam film Kurup also went through a similar situation in Ontario. Screens at two Cineplex locations in Richmond Hill and Oakville that screened Kurup were slashed.

More on Ponniyin Selvan I

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the forthcoming film has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and others in the lead roles and it is slated to release on September 30. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while PS1 is being released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

