Cannes 2022: 'Kabali' Director Pa Ranjith Makes Red Carpet Debut, Leaves Fans Proud

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival has commenced in France from Tuesday, May 17, 2022, onwards. Eminent Bollywood personalities including Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, among others have already graced the red carpet at the French Riviera. Amid this, a moment of pride came in for the South film industry, when Kabali and Kaala director Pa Ranjith made his debut on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival.

Pa Ranjith makes debut at Cannes 2022 red carpet

The director, who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry, has delivered a slew of critically acclaimed movies to the South industry including Sarpatta Parambarai, Madras and more. While making his debut at the red carpet, Pa Ranjith looked dapper in a grey suit. Photos of him from the event have gone viral on the internet. The director's ardent fans have also flooded Twitter with praises for the star. Bollywood director Ashwini Chaudhary was also present in the photos.

More power to us … https://t.co/Azo2hVpWe6 — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) May 17, 2022

Cannes day one with @beemji Pa Ranjith and Ben . pic.twitter.com/6bDzeLUgJI — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) May 18, 2022

The 75th Festival de Cannes which began on May 17 will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony. Amid this, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the festival has become a massive moment of pride for India. Just a few days ago, the official Instagram page of the Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the names of all the jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. As per the post, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the festival.

The actor recently dazzled in a Sabyasachi outfit during the official jury press conference and red carpet event. Her quirky ensembles were enhanced with a slew of statement accessories. For the conference, she opted for quirky pants which were matched with an elegant white top. Meanwhile, she chose an elegant saree to walk the red carpet of the film festival. Take a look at it here:

📸Instantané #Photocall du Jury du 75e Festival de Cannes !

- #Photocall instant of the 75th Festival de Cannes Jury!#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/nkilgrLGBm — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 17, 2022

Apart from her, other members of the jury include French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others.

