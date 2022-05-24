Cannes 2022: Kamal Haasan Takes Traditional Route; Applauds India's 'sartorial Legacy'

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 kickstarted on May 17 and saw several Indian celebrities and actors from the film industry walk the red carpet in style. Kamal Haasan, who is known for his roles in iconic films including Vishwaroopam, Sathyaa, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and others, also attended the prestigious event to promote his upcoming film, Vikram. The actor took to his social media account to share glimpses from his time at the festival and chose to go down the traditional route as he donned a smart kurta.

Kamal Haasan at Cannes Film Festival 2022

The actor took to his social media account on Tuesday and shared a few pictures of his look from Cannes 2022. He was seen in a Shantanu & Nikhil navy blue kurta, as he posed for the cameras, and took his outfit up a notch with a matching jacket, which had hints of golden embroidery. The actor penned down a note about the 'sartorial legacy' of India, and how the country's trends have reached global heights. He wrote, "From Ashoka to Akbar our sartorial legacy sets trends globally."

Have a look at Kamal Haasan's Cannes 2022 outfit here

From Ashoka to Akbar our sartorial legacy sets trends globally !!



In this custom made classic from @ShantanuNikhil forward @festivaldecannes #cannes2022 #Vikram #cannesfilmfestival2022

Styled by @amritharam2 pic.twitter.com/auuKYWJy5r — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 24, 2022

This is not the first time the actor has made a fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival. He earlier suited up as he attended the Cannes Film Festival and was hailed for his dapper look. He donned a format shirt with a black blazer, which had beautiful detailing at the collar, which took it to the next level. He captioned the post, "My little place under the sun in a tiny world called cinema"

Kamal Haasan made his way to the Cannes Film Festival to launch NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for his upcoming film Vikram, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and others. He teamed up with Fantico, a Vistas Media Capital Company to introduce his fans and followers to the film in the metaverse. Haasan made the announcement on social media as he wrote, "Vikram forays into the Metaverse. The much-awaited Vikram NFTs will be revealed today at Cannes Film Festival 2022."