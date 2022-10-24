'Can't Forget The Moment': Ram Charan Gets Emotional In Japan During 'RRR' Premiere; WATCH

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR continues to create waves all around the globe. Currently, Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are promoting their film in Japan during which the latter gave an emotional speech at an auditorium. Stating that he cannot ever forget this moment, the Dhruva actor said that he doesn't have enough words to express his emotions as the gesture he received in the country is so 'heartwarming' and 'appreciative'.

"I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings."

'I hope you welcome us again': Ram Charan

Ram further recalled a story from his school days when his teacher would talk about Japan and how the country recovered from calamities like no other country. He said, "I want to come back to this country again and again with Rajamouli and other directors too. I hope you welcome us again."

Earlier, a couple of days before the actor shared a video on his Instagram handle which saw him entering an auditorium. As soon as he enters the place, the audience sitting there started cheering for him and he greeted them with joined hands. Ram wrote in the caption, "Together we rock!! Thank u for all the love Japan !!"

The video showed how overwhelmed the actor was to receive a warm welcome from a group of people in an auditorium in Japan. Watch the video here:

RRR hit the big screens on March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the big-budget flick revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The film has also been submitted in 15 categories for the Oscars 2023 race which include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, Alia Bhatt (Best Actress Category), Ajay Devgn (Best Supporting Actor) and Naatu Naatu (Best Original Song).