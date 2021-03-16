'Care Of Kaadhal' Review: A Feel-good Film With The Message 'love Has No Age'

Care Of Kaadhal or C/O Kaadhal is an anthology of Slice Of Life made in Tamil-language. The feel-good film revolves around four different stories which later come together. This directing debut of Hemambar Jasthi explores the concept of love and romance within four different sets of people of distinct age groups. The film is a remake 2018's Telugu-language film Care Of Kancharapalem and cast Diphan, Karthik Rathnam, Vetri, and Mumtaz Sorcar in the lead roles. Maha Venkatesh has provided the screenplay of the film.

The film, co-produced by Raja Shekhar M., I. B. Karthikeyan, and K. Jeewan, initially hit the theatres on February 12, 2021, and is now also streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. Care Of Kaadhal rating on IMDb is 8.1/10 since, Twitter has been filled with reviews of the film. Here is what Twitter users want to say about the film.

As the movie hit the theares during Valentine's week, the romantic drama has been receiving 'simple' and 'beautiful' comments. Tamil film actor, Udhaya, in his Care Of Kaadhal review wrote that the beautiful movie shows that love has no age limit. He also mentioned that he loved the movie and asked viewers to watch and support the 'lovely' film.

Another Twitter user wrote that the director of the film has beautifully passed a message to every lover that there is not limit to love. The user further wrote the movie was a 'beauty'. The user also gave 3/5 rating to the movie.

The film somehow also received mixed comments as one of the users wrote that the four tales appeared to be interestingly written with a compelling ending. The user further mentioned that several indents from the film failed to make the impact they were supposed to make yet Yetri's story was best amongst the four. Also, the user said that casting Kishore Kumar Pelimera who was also in the Telugu film was a good decision as the actor's performance was the best among all. At the end, the Twitter user wrote that it was a watchable slow-love drama.

