Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office: Gippy Starrer Set To Become Highest-grossing Punjabi Film

Carry On Jatta 3 was released in theatres on June 29. The Gippy Grewal starrer has been on a successful run at the box office. It is set to become the highest-earning Punjabi film globally. The movie has even managed to outperform all Hindi films released in the state.

3 Things you need to know

Carry On Jatta 3 is directed by Smeep Kang.

It was led by Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa.

The film is well on its way to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide.

Carry On Jatta 3’s overseas collection

As per Box Office India, Carry On Jatta 3 recorded a collection of Rs 2.50 crore nett on Monday (July 3), bringing the total to approximately Rs 22 crore in India. It has also set a record of becoming the highest-earning Punjabi film on a Monday surpassing Carry On Jatta 2 and Shadda. Although the film was promoted as a Pan-India release, Carry On Jatta 3 garnered higher earnings in the state of Punjab. It earned a collection of Rs 15 crore. The film is already on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film by beating the numbers of Carry On Jatta 2 which stand at around 34 crore nett in India.

Additionally in North America, the film earned $12.14M after the four day weekend. The break-up of collections in the four days was: Day 1 (Thursday) - $ 1.76M, Day 2 (Friday) - $2.62, Day 3 (Saturday) - $3.87M , Day 4 (Sunday) - $3.88M. Talking about Australia collection, Carry On Jatta 3 minted $6.1M. The break-up of collections in the four days was: Day 1 (Thursday) - $ 1.09M, Day 2 (Friday) - $1.4M, Day 3 (Saturday) - $1.92M , Day 4 (Sunday) - $1.75M. It has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore worldwide.

(Carry On Jatta 3 released in theatres on June 29)

Carry On Jatta 3 crosses Rs 50 crore mark globally

According to Box Office India, Carry On Jatta 3 to beat the existing record of its own franchise which is the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film globally with a collection of Rs 57 crore. The movie, which was directed by Smeep Kang and starred Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Jaswinder Bhalla, and others in supporting roles.