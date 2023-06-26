Ahead of the release of her film Carry on Jatta 3, actress Sonam Bajwa has garnered much appreciation, especially from social media. In particular, Sonam’s character poster from the film has been in the news for ‘stealing hearts’. In a freewheeling chat with Republic Digital’s Mugdha Kapoor, the actress talks about life, romance, and how it feels to be part of something massive like the Carry On Jatta franchise.

3 things you need to know

Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal will headline the upcoming Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3.

The movie is scheduled to release on June 29.

Carry on Jatta 2 holds the record of being the highest-grossing Punjabi film from India.

‘Accused of stealing hearts’ in reel life and real life?

Carry on Jatta 3 has released some very interesting character posters of the cast. In one of them, Sonam has been 'accused of stealing hearts’. Naturally, she was asked if someone had stolen her heart or vice-versa, in real life. To this, the actress candidly confessed, "Of course! See, I'm a human being. When the cameras are off or when I'm not acting, I have a very normal life." "I've been in love, I've been heartbroken and this is part of life," the actress quips philosophically.

(File photos of Sonam Bajwa | Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram)

On being probed further about her romantic life, Sonam takes a thoughtful pause. “I'm a human being, all these things have happened…”, she finally says. "But don't ask for a date and when and who," chuckles the actress, dexterously avoiding the question.

In 2021, there were rumours that Sonam had found steady love in Mumbai. Reportedly, the mystery man was not from the industry. Earlier this year, the actress was linked with cricketer Shubman Gill. Sonam, however, refuted linkup rumours with the cricketer by replying to a tweet that claimed she was the 'reason behind' the batsman's double century against New Zealand. The tweet featured a picture of the duo shaking hands on a TV show's set. Replying to the tweet, Sonam had written, "ye sara ka sara jhooth hai'.

Sonam Bajwa on the pressures of being part of a blockbuster franchise

For those not in the know, Carry on Jatta 3 is the third installment of a blockbuster Punjabi film franchise. While the first installment was extremely popular, the second film set records by becoming India's highest-grossing Punjabi film. In this context, Sonam Bajwa was asked if she feels the pressure to deliver a super hit with Carry On Jatta 3 as well.

(Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal in Carry On Jatta 3 | Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram)

Bajwa honestly admits that she has “many amazing co-actors to share that little pressure with”, adding that “with a film like this (Carry on Jatta 3), I absolutely feel zero pressure”.

She further praises the filmmakers and team, saying, “The team is so amazing - such an experienced director, such an amazing writer, and brilliant actors.” The actress says that she is “blessed” to be part of the film franchise. “It's part of history, I am so excited that I am part of Carry on Jatta 3”, she concludes.