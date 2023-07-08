Carry On Jatta 3 To Honsla Rakh: Highest-grossing Punjabi Films Worldwide

Quick links:
Carry on Jatta 3 recently surpassed its prequel, Carry on Jatta 2 to become the highest grossing Punjabi film, worldwide, that too within 8 days of its theatrical release. It has made Rs 66.40 crore.
The Carry on Jatta brand clearly stands in good favour with the audiences as following Carry on Jatta 3 is the franchise's previous installment, Carry on Jatta 2 with Rs 61.50 crores.
Amy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira star in Saunkan Saunkne where Virk's Nirmal Singh marries his wife's sister to be able to conceive a child. The film grossed Rs 59 crore.
Chal Mera Putt 2 stars Simi Chahal and Amrinder Gill and deals with a much-in-love couple braving challenges as they struggle for permanent residency in the UK. The film grossed Rs 58 crore.
Diljit Dosanjh stars as a single father who gets stuck in a love triangle between his ex-wife and a new love. Shehnaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa also star in this heartening watch which grossed Rs 57 crore.
Diljit Dosanjh stars in Shadaa, opposite Neeru Bajwa as the two lovers butt heads on the very concept of marriage. The film grossed Rs 55.25 crore worldwide.
The animated film Chaar Sahibzaade, written and directed by Harry Baweja, features at number 7 on the list having grossed Rs 52 crore worldwide.
Sardaar Ji features Diljit Dosanjh as Jaggi as he hilariously proceeds to fall in love with a ghost he is supposed to be getting rid of in the UK. The film grossed more than Rs 40 crore.