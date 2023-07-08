Last Updated:

Carry On Jatta 3 To Honsla Rakh: Highest-grossing Punjabi Films Worldwide

Carry on Jatta 3 recently emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide. Here's taking a look at other titles who achieved the same feat in the past.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Carry on Jatta 3
1/9
Twitter

Carry on Jatta 3 recently surpassed its prequel, Carry on Jatta 2 to become the highest grossing Punjabi film, worldwide, that too within 8 days of its theatrical release. It has made Rs 66.40 crore.

Carry on Jatta 2
2/9
Twitter

The Carry on Jatta brand clearly stands in good favour with the audiences as following Carry on Jatta 3 is the franchise's previous installment, Carry on Jatta 2 with Rs 61.50 crores.

Saunkan Saunkne
3/9
Twitter

Amy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira star in Saunkan Saunkne where Virk's Nirmal Singh marries his wife's sister to be able to conceive a child. The film grossed Rs 59 crore. 

Chal Mera Putt 2
4/9
Twitter

Chal Mera Putt 2 stars Simi Chahal and Amrinder Gill and deals with a much-in-love couple braving challenges as they struggle for permanent residency in the UK. The film grossed Rs 58 crore.

Honsla Rakh
5/9
Twitter

Diljit Dosanjh stars as a single father who gets stuck in a love triangle between his ex-wife and a new love. Shehnaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa also star in this heartening watch which grossed Rs 57 crore.

Shadaa
6/9
Twitter

Diljit Dosanjh stars in Shadaa, opposite Neeru Bajwa as the two lovers butt heads on the very concept of marriage. The film grossed Rs 55.25 crore worldwide. 

Chaar Sahibzaade
7/9
Twitter

The animated film Chaar Sahibzaade, written and directed by Harry Baweja, features at number 7 on the list having grossed Rs 52 crore worldwide. 

Sardaar Ji
8/9
Twitter

Sardaar Ji features Diljit Dosanjh as Jaggi as he hilariously proceeds to fall in love with a ghost he is supposed to be getting rid of in the UK. The film grossed more than Rs 40 crore. 

Kali Jotta
9/9
Twitter

Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaj star in this poignant film about patriarchy. It grossed Rs 42 crore. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Mouni Roy to Tejasswi Prakash; Actresses who starred in Naagin

Mouni Roy to Tejasswi Prakash; Actresses who starred in Naagin
Adipurush, Selfiee, Shaakuntalam: 9 misses of 2023 so far

Adipurush, Selfiee, Shaakuntalam: 9 misses of 2023 so far
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com