In the latest development in the Sonali Phogat murder case, Republic TV has accessed an exclusive video of now-arrested accused Sukhwinder Singh, which was captured outside Grand Leoney hotel where the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader-actor and her two aides- Sukhwinder and Sudhir Sangwan- were staying.

Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after she arrived in the coastal state with two of her male companions. Sudhir and Sukhwinder have been arrested for her alleged murder.

In a video from August 23 post murder, Singh is seen explaining how the former Bigg Boss contestant was taken to the hospital.

"I was in another room. I went running for a vehicle but I did not find any. There were guests in the lobby and I asked them for a cab. They said that they have a cab. I told them about the incident. Then we took her to the hospital. This was around 7.30-8 am. We came yesterday (August 22). The shooting was on the 24th. We got the location from Mumbai."

When asked if it's a case of a drug overdose, the accused said, " It is a lie. Post-mortem report will answer everything."

Phogat was administered methamphetamine, said Goa Police, and some left-over drug was recovered from the Curlies restaurant's washroom, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi had said earlier. Apart from Phogat's two aides, restaurant owner and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar have been arrested by police.

According to top sources in Goa Police, accused Sudhir Sangwan has confessed to planning the murder of Sonali Phogat during the interrogation. The BJP leader was allegedly brought to Goa under the garb of a photoshoot.

"There was no planning to shoot in Goa. Sudhir and his aide had actually conspired to murder Phogat," said police sources.