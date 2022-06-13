CBI 5: The Brain: Mammootty-starrer Thriller Gets OTT Release; Here's All You Need To Know

Mammootty's much-awaited film CBI 5: The Brain became the talk of the town as soon as it hit the big screens on May 1, 2022, and was loved by viewers. The fifth instalment of the investigation thriller franchise saw the star stepping into the fierce avatar of Sethurama Iyer, alongside Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar, and others.

While the fans watched the film in theatres and dropped in positive reviews, the movie has now started screening on an OTT platform as well. Read further ahead to get all the relevant details.

Mammootty’s CBI 5: The Brain gets OTT release

Netflix India South recently took to its official Twitter handle and shared a delightful piece of information revealing that Mammootty’s recently released film, CBI 5: The Brain will now be screening on Netflix from 12 June 2022.

Game kallikyan taiyyar anno? CBI 5 is coming to Netflix on 12th June.#CBI5TheBrain pic.twitter.com/uPh18iwzZw — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) June 7, 2022



With Mammootty essaying the lead role of Sethurama Iyer, other notable actors in the movie include Mukesh as Chacko, DySP, C.B.I., Jagathy Sreekumar as Vikram, DySP (Retd.), C.B.I, Renji Panicker as Balagopal, DySP, C.B.I., Saikumar as D.Y.S.P. Sathyadas, Anoop Menon as I.G. Unnithan, Soubin Shahir as Paul Meyjo / Mansoor / Sandeep, Asha Sharath as Adv. Prathibha Sathyadas, Dileesh Pothan as Chief Minister, Ansiba Hassan as Anitha Varma, C.B.I. Officer, Prasanth Alexander as Sudhi Nair, S.I., C.B.I, Santhosh Keezhattoor as D.Y.S.P. Babu Raj, Prathap Pothen as Dr George Abraham among others. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Sethurama Iyer, a senior police official who experiences the most difficult case in his career which revolves around a basket of murders of people who are connected to each other.

Several fans who rushed to theatres to watch the K. Madhu directorial CBI 5: The Brain, took to social media to share their thoughts on the film. Several fans hailed the 'thrilling climax' of the movie and called Mammootty's performance as Sethurama Iyer 'awesome'.

Mammootty’s upcoming movies

The actor was last seen in the 2022 drama film Puzhu and is now gearing up for the release of some of his highly-anticipated movies namely Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Rorschach, Bilal, and Agent. While all the movies are set to release this year, Bilal, the sequel to the film Big B is expected to release in 2023.

Image: Twitter/@Netflix_INSouth