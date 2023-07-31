Chaaver Motion Poster: Kunchacko Boban Film Promises To Be An Eerie Thriller

Chaaver is an upcoming action thriller film, helmed by Tinu Pappachan. It stars Antony Varghese, Kunchacko Boban, and others. Recently, the makers released a motion poster featuring the main leads.

3 things you need to know

Chaaver makers have released the second-look motion poster of the film.

The film will also feature Anuroop and Arjun Ashokan.

Antony Varghese will play the leading role in the film.

Chaaver's second-look motion poster

The makers of Chaaver have unveiled the second-look motion poster of the film. The monochrome motion poster gives viewers look at the leading characters of the film. The video featured spooky music, which adds to its intensity.

Also, the poster has an ominous feel. Crows are seen flying over the characters. Sharing the clip, Antony wrote, "Tinu Pappachan's artistry delivers another captivating cinematic gem!!! Witness the exquisite second-look motion poster of Chaaver." Tinu Pappachan's directorial has been garnering attention due to its captivating motion poster as it also introduced some additional characters.

More about Chaaver

Apart from the lead actors, Chaaver will also feature Sajin, Joy Mathew, Anuroop, Manoj KU, Sangeetha Madhavan, and Arun Narayan in prominent roles. Justin Varghese will be composing the music for this film while the sound design will be handled by Renganath Ravee. Meanwhile, the first-look poster of the film was released last month and gave fans an idea of what is in store for them. The first poster of the film featured the leading actors Antony, Boban, and Ashokan. Apart from Chaaver, Antony Varghese will also be seen in the film titled Padmini.