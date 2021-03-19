'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga' Review: Kartikeya And Lavanya Shine In The Romantic Drama

The anticipated Telugu movie Chaavu Kaburu Challaga released on Friday, March 19, 2021. The film is produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under the banners of GA2 Pictures and features Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles. The comedy-drama film is written and directed by debutant director Koushik Pegallapati. Read on to for Chaavu Kaburu Challaga review.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga movie review

Plot

The premise of the comedy-drama film revolves around a man who meets a young widow and falls for her. The female lead, Lavanya Tripathi, essays the role of Mallika in the film, who is shown to be followed by a man named Basthi Balaraju, portrayed by Kartikeya, right from the start of the film. He goes on to follow her wherever she goes trying to protect her from any harm.

What works?

The director Koushik Pegallapati has done a good job in using the unique plot of the story to his best. The movie showcases the love story between a man and a young widow as well as the angle of Kartikeya's mother's romantic angle. Kartikeya shines in his role of a hopeless romantic while Lavanya too fits the role as a subdued character named Mallika and reminds the audience about the role she portrayed in her Telugu debut with Andala Rakshasi. The roles played by Aamani, Murli Sharma, and Srikanth Iyengar are at par with their characters.

The audience would be intrigued by this interesting premise and plot of the film. The audience will also like the hilarious scenes by Kartikeya as well as the demure role played by Lavanya.

What doesn't work?

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga definitely promises a unique plot, however, some viewers may find the premise of a man stalking a woman around the time of her husband's funeral a little odd for a love story. The story starts at a decent pace till the first half, but the fun elements start decreasing in the latter half of the film. The ending seems to be a little too quick, while there were not many moments between the lead pair of the film. The film's moral doesn't come across as clearly and lacks impact.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga movie ratings

The final rating for Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is 3 out of 5.