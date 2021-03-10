'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga' To Star Lavanya Tripathi, Kartikeya & Murli Sharma In Lead Roles

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is an upcoming comedy-drama film written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati. The makers recently released the trailer of the much-awaited film and it went on to receive more than one million views since its release on YouTube. The trailer also received more than 94 thousand likes and many comments.

The film is expected to release on March 19, 2021. The film is reportedly going to be known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Talking about the film, know all about Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’s cast below:

Lavanya Tripathi as Mallika

In the Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’s cast, Lavanya Tripathi will be seen essaying the role of Mallika. As shown in the trailer, Mallika is being followed by Basthi Balaraju who claims to be in love with her. Wherever she goes, be it to a shop, work, funeral, he quickly follows her. She is also seen confronting and yelling at him to not follow her. However, he seems to be too much in love with her. In the trailer, Lavanya Tripathi is seen donning some lovely outfits for her role as Mallika.

Kartikeya Gummakonda as Basthi Balaraju

In Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Kartikeya Gummakonda essays the role of Basthi Balaraju. As shown in the trailer, Basthi is head over heels for Mallika. He goes on to follow her wherever she goes trying to protect her from any harm. Apart from his love, he is seen also seen in some violent part where he constantly drinking or being beaten up by the cops. However, Kartikeya Gummakonda’s role in the film is hilarious and the trailer stands proof.

Murli Sharma

In Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Murli Sharma also goes on to play the role of a supporting character. In the trailer of the film, he is seen making Basthi understand something. However, his scene is just a two-second clip. However, the actor is always lauded for his roles in many films.

Supporting roles