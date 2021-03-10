Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’s Pre-release Event Sees Allu Arjun In A Quirky Look

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is one of the most anticipated movies for quite some time now. The makers had recently released the trailer of the movie and increased the curiosity among the fans. It seems like the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create the hype about the movie and make sure that the fans are interested in it. The makers had recently organised a pre-release event for the film which was a star-studded affair. However, the stylish star Allu Arjun grabbed the eyeballs with his presence at the event. For all the people who are wondering about Allu Arjun at the Chaavu Kaburu Challaga pre-release event, here is a look at the pictures of the actor.

Allu Arjun's stylish entry at Chaavu Kaburu Challaga pre-release event

Stylish Star Allu Arjun attended the event in a quirky formal look. He is seen in a monochrome look as he wore a white shirt and black joggers. However, he gave his look a different touch as his shirt had a bright pink print on it. He finished his look with what looked like black sneakers by Balenciaga. He is still seen sporting his Pushpa movie look with long hair and a dense beard. His pictures and videos from the event started doing the rounds on social media. Several fan pages of the actor shared the images and videos on their pages. Here is a look at Allu Arjun’s pictures and videos.

The makers released the much-awaited trailer of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga on March 5, 2021. The movie is helmed by debutant Pegallapati Koushik. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’s cast features RX 100 star Kartikeya and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles. The trailer of the romantic comedy features Kartikeya trying to impress a nurse to make her fall in love with him but she keeps rejecting her proposal. The trailer comprises several rib-tickling scenes.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’s release date

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’s release date is going to be on March 19, 2021. The movie is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under the banners of GA2 Pictures. Apart from Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’s cast also includes Murali Sharma, Aamani and Rajitha in key roles. Here is a look at the Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’s trailer.

