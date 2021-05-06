'Chaitanyam' Trailer Review: A Story Of Hopes And Dreams To Rise Up

The Chaitanyam trailer starring Kautilya and Yashika Shinde was released on May 6, 2021. The movie tells the story of a village and its people who are trying to rise up from poverty. It is directed by Arjun Ramu and produced by Murali Mohan Reddy and Raghunadh Eshwar Reddy. The trailer has already garnered over 12k views and is closing in on the 13k mark. Let's take a look at the Chaitanyam trailer.

A story of struggle and hope to rise up: Here is Chaitanyam trailer review

The trailer is 2 minutes and 28 seconds long and gives a good glimpse into the film's story. The Chaitanyam trailer begins in black and white frames depicting the past and soon transforms into colourful frames depicting the present. The narration begins with how the village is exploited at the hands of the politicians and a young man's vow to rise above their poor conditions. The village is one of the several island villages on the banks of Godavari and is always overlooked by the tourists who travel to Sangaraman and Boudharaman.

The movie shows the young man and his efforts to begin tourism services on their island to generate revenue and uplift the lives of the locals. His plans are thwarted by the politicians. The trailer then showcases overlapping images of the beginning of the flourishing tourism business and later the local goons destroying the place as well. The cinematography in the trailer captures the scenic view of the island beautifully. The trailer ends with the movie's lead actor shouting over his frustration and anger. Overall, Chaitanyam promises to be an interesting watch thanks to its inspiring plot.

Updates about Chaitanyam movie so far

The movie also features Sundaram, Ramarao, Raghunath Eswar Reddy, Shiva Prasad, Vishnupriya, Priya, Sekhar, Reddayya and Dhruva in pivotal roles. The film was shot in India and abroad. The film's crew often posted behind the scenes pictures from the filming locations. The song Kshanaladaa Kaalam picturised on Kautilya and Yashika was released on April 29, 2021. The song is sung by Ganesh Karnath and the lyrics are penned by Lakshmi Bhupalla. The release date for the movie is not yet revealed by the makers.

(Image: Still from 'Chaitanyam' trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.