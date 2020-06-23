'Chakra' Trailer Prelude Is Gripping And Promises To Be A Chilling Crime-thriller; Watch

Before Chakra's trailer releases, the makers of the forthcoming Tamil movie released a short teaser of the action-thriller online on Monday. The teaser starts with, "A cyber hacker is nothing more than a bank robber using another weapon. His motivation is robbery and theft." The short teaser of Chakra introduces Vishal's character and also reveals that the upcomer will be cyber crime-thriller.

Check out the teaser of Chakra:

Chakra, starring Vishal, Sraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, is touted to be an action-thriller. Although nothing much has been disclosed about the plot of Chakra, however, according to reports, the movie features actors like Srushti Dange, Manobala, Robo Shankar, others in prominent roles. Chakra is directed by MS Anandan and produced by Vishal under his production banner Vishal Film Factory.

Here we go, Presenting the Title & First Look of my next #Chakra ‪ Posted by Vishal on Thursday, 14 November 2019

According to reports, Chakra will simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu. Chakra marks Vishal's debut in Tollywood. The music of Chakra is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie that is post-production will soon hit the marquee.

Vishal to turn director with Thupparivalan 2?

Vishal will be soon making his directorial debut with Thupparivalan 2. The movie, Vishal and Prasanna in the lead, is the sequel to the Chakra actor's hit movie Thupparivalan (2017). Initially, the Vishal starrer was helmed by Mysskin. However, according to reports, Mysskin and Vishal had a rift owing to the exceeding budget of the movie.

Reportedly, Mysskin asked for Rs. 40 crores more than the stipulated budget of the film. Meanwhile, Vishal could not invest a huge amount into the project in the current scenario. This led to a fight between Vishal and Mysskin and the latter walked out of the project.

Following Mysskin's exit, Vishal donned the director's hat. The upcoming movie inspired by by the tales of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's popular fiction Sherlock Holmes, will feature an ensemble cast consisting of Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami Tadimalla and Rahman, among others in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Vishal under his production house.

