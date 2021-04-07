'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya': Kushal Badrike Shares Funny BTS Video Of Bhau Kadam Napping | Watch

Kushal Badrike recently gave fans a sneak peek into the sets of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, featuring Bhau Kadam. On April 6, Kushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS video, wherein Bhau Kadam is seen napping during the script reading rehearsal. Sharing the BTS video, Kushal Badrike quipped that Bhau Kadam is busy reciting his script. He further urged fans to stay quiet and let him rehearse.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya BTS video ft Bhau Kadam

As Kushal Badrike catches Bhau Kadam napping, he asks him why doesn't he sleep properly. Replying to Kushal's question, Bhau Kadam says that he is not sleeping, he is reading the script. Here, Bhau Kadam is seen donning a simple yellow shirt, while Kushal records the video. Kushal Badrike's Instagram post caption read as "à¤­à¤¾à¤Š à¤•à¤¦à¤® à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤š à¤ªà¤¾à¤ à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤° à¤šà¤¾à¤²à¥‚ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡, à¤¸à¤—à¤³à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¥€ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾" (Bhau Kadam's recitation is going on, everyone stay calm).

A look at fans' reactions

Several fans and followers reacted to this BTS video. Bhau Kadam's daughter Mrunmayee Kadam also commented on her father's video. She said, "Sabse pyaara kaun hai ? Pappa mere pappaðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚... Look at him" (who is the sweetest person, my father). A user added, "Kushal sir ani Bhau sir..tumhi khoop kashta ghetat..ani amhala hasavtat tya baddal khoop aabhar.. ha video baghun back stage efforts suddha kaltay amhala" (Kushal sir and Bhau sir you are amazing people. You make us laugh and this video shows your backstage efforts). One of Bhau Kadam fans wrote, "Tyanchi Important Meeting chalu aahe" (Important meeting is underway). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Chala Hawa Yeu Dya cast

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya cast features Nilesh Sable, Bhalchandra Kadam, Kushal Badrike, Bharat Ganeshpure, Shreya Bugade, Sagar Karande, Ankur Vadhave, Yogesh Shirsat, Tushar Deol, Umesh Jagtap, Snehal Shidam and Rohit Chavan. This is a Marathi comedy television show that airs on Zee Marathi. The show formerly started on August 18, 2014. After the pandemic, the show resumed on September 21, 2020, and is currently airing on the channel.

