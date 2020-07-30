Chandan Roy Sanyal Is 'super Excited' As He Reunites With Buddhadeb Dasgupta For His Next

Chandan Roy Sanyal will be reuniting with National Award-winning director Buddhadeb Dasgupta for an upcoming film. It marks the actor’s third collaboration with the veteran filmmaker. The two have previously worked on Tope (2017) and Urojahaj. Read to know what Chandan said about the film.

Chandan Roy Sanyal reunites with Buddhadeb Dasgupta

In a conversation with a daily, Chandan Roy Sanyal expressed his excitement on working with Buddhadeb Dasgupta. He said that he is “super excited and grateful” to have such a celebrated film director show confidence in his craft. The actor mentioned that Buddhadeb’s films have won recognition at international film festival around the world and it will be his honour to collaborate with the filmmaker for the third time.

The untitled film is said to revolve around a female journalist who faces serious problems at her workplace, affecting her personal life. Chandan Roy Sanyal has been cast as the male lead and the makers are searching for the protagonist. The actor said that his upcoming film with Buddhadeb Dasgupta explores the castigation a female journalist undergoes in her work environment. He added that for a man to understand the plight of working women, it takes depth, sensitivity, and empathy. Chandan stated that Dasgupta has all this and more in the film. That is what makes the project compelling for him, he noted.

Chandan Roy Sanyal’s films with Buddhadeb Dasgupta

Chandan Roy Sanyal worked with Buddhadeb Dasgupta for the first time in Tope. It is a Bengali-language psychological drama movie. The cast also features Ananya Chatterjee, Paoli Dam, Sudipto Chatterjee, Kajol Kumari, Krishnendu Adhikari and Eshika Dey. The film is based on Narayan Gangopadhyay’s short story of the same name. It is bankrolled by Pawan Kanodi under the banner of Ava Film Productions Pvt. Ltd.

The second venture between Chandan Roy Sanyal and Buddhadeb Dasgupta was Urojahaj. It stars Chandan as Bachchu Mondal with Parno Mittra. The movie describes the insane dream of a simple man to fly the rusted shell of a knocked out World War II Japanese fighter plane that he discovers in the forest. The drama film was produced by Amy Ghosh with Buddhadeb as co-producer and Swapan Kumar Ghosh as executive producer.

Chandan Roy Sanyal is known for his performances in Rang de Basanti, Kaminey, F.A.L.T.U, Aparajita Tumi, D-Day, Chef and more. He recently wrapped up filming for Woh Teen Din in Varanasi. Directed by Raj Ashoo, the film also features Sanjay Mishra.

