Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut Earns Its Lowest

Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, debuted in theatres on September 28. The film clashed with The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 but still managed to get a decent start at the box office. A week after its release, the movie has earned close to ₹33 crore.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 horror-comedy Chandramukhi.

The film is directed by P.Vasu.

It has received mixed reviews from critics.

Chandramukhi 2 continues to struggle

Chandramukhi 2 has collected a decent total at the box office a week after its theatrical run. The Kangana Ranaut starrer raked ₹1.9 crore on its seventh day, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. This takes the movie’s total to ₹32.95 crore, at the domestic box office.

The Tamil version made ₹0.85 crore on Thursday, while the Telugu and Hindi versions took in 55 crore. On Monday, the movie had a 12.69% Tamil occupancy rate, with the night shows having the greatest occupancy.

(Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in Chandramukhi 2 | Image: X)

Chandramukhi 2 is reportedly made on an overall budget of approximately ₹65 crore all inclusive of promotion cost. Considering that the film has done a pre-release business of ₹40-45 crore, Chandramukhi 2 will be a hit if it does ₹80 crore worldwide.

Three-way clash at the box office

Released on the same day, Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War faced a three-way clash at the box office. While Chandramukhi 2 has amassed a decent total, the film lags behind massively in comparison to Fukrey 3, which has earned ₹62.93 crore in seven days, as per early estimates of Sacnilk. The Vaccine War, on the other hand, has barely crossed the mark of ₹8 crore.