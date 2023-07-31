Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence Exudes Swag As Vettaiyan Raja In First Look Poster

Raghava Lawrence's much-anticipated film Chandramukhi 2 has created quite a buzz. The film, directed by P Vasu, is the sequel to the 2006 Tamil blockbuster and has been in the spotlight since its announcement in 2021. Recently, the film's makers concluded the shooting schedule and revealed the actor's first look.

3 things you need to know

The film will release on Ganesh Chaturthi that is September 19.

Chandramukhi 2 stars Kangna Ranaut in the titular role.

Chandramukhi featured the legendary star Rajinikanth and Jyothika in pivotal roles.

Raghava Lawrence's first look

On July 31, the film's producers unveiled Raghava Lawrence's first look as Vettaiyan Raja. The poster has Lawrence in a royal attire, exuding a devious look as he descends the steps of a massive palace.

The official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions shared the poster, captioning it as "Back with double the swag and attitude! Witness Vettaiyan Raja's intimidating presence in @offl_Lawrence's powerful first look from Chandramukhi-2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada (sic)."

Chandramukhi 2's release date has also been confirmed, with the film hitting theaters on September 19, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is set to be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada

Kangana Ranaut cast in main role

Apart from Raghava Lawrence, actress Kangana Ranaut will be adding to the star power of the project. She will be essaying the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and exceptional dance skills.