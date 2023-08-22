Chandramukhi 2 Song Moruniye Out, Raghava Lawrence Grooves To MM Keeravaani’s Dance Number

Chandramukhi 2 will be debuting in theatres on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ahead of its release, a new song from the movie, titled Moruniye, was unveiled by its makers on Tuesday. It featured Raghava Lawrence grooving to the peppy beats of MM Keeravaani's music.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles.

It is a sequel to superstar Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi.

The film is directed by P Vasu.

Moruniye is a foot-tapping number

Moruniye has been crooned by SP Charan and Harika Narayan, while the lyrics are penned by Vivek. It is composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, who has also composed the other nine tracks. With choreography by Baba Bhaskar and a fusion of quick rhythms and Punjabi bhangra dhol, Moruniye may serve as Raghava Lawrence's introduction in the movie.

What is the plotline of Chandramukhi 2?

Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in Chandramukhi 2. Her character is a dancer in the royal court, celebrated for her unparalleled beauty and dance prowess. The film pairs her alongside Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence and boasts an impressive ensemble cast of 'Vaigai Puyal' Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, Shrushti Dange, Mahima Nambiar and veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Marking the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Chandramukhi 2 is set to release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada in September. Apart from this, Kangana also stars in Tejas, where she will be seen as an Air Force pilot. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is scheduled for release on October 20, 2023.

Furthermore, Kangana is also gearing up for the historical drama Emergency, where she will play the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress will share the screen with an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade. She has also directed the film.