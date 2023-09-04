Chandramukhi 2 Star Raghava Lawrence Reveals Thalapathy Vijay's Stance On Superstar Title

Raghava Lawrence recently saw through the trailer launch of his much awaited film, Chandramukhi 2. The event was a star-studded affair which saw the film's cast address several questions. Raghava Lawrence took the opportunity to weigh in on the brewing controversy over the title of 'Superstar'.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 will be releasing theatrically, worldwide, on September 15.

Controversy over the term 'Superstar' had recently broken out between Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth's respective fandoms.

Rajinikanth had briefly addressed the controversy at the time of Jailer's release.

Raghava Lawrence weighs in on the Superstar controversy

At the trailer launch of Chandramukhi 2, Raghava Lawrence took the stage to answer media questions. The lengthy interaction also saw the actor weigh in on the Superstar debate that was sparked by Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth's respective fandoms. The actor made a statement in favour of Thalapathy Vijay in context of the controversy.

Lawrence Master at #Chandramukhi2 event :



"No where #ThalapathyVijay mentioned that he wants Superstar title.... Whenever I meet him, he always asks about Rajini sir (Thalaivar epdi irukaru, nalaru Kara)"



That's @actorvijay ♥️👌pic.twitter.com/OW2uqzz8xw — VijayRambo (@VijayRamboMaxim) September 3, 2023



He cleared how the Varisu actor had no interest in usurping the Superstar title. He further went on to elaborate how each time he has met Thalapathy Vijay, the latter has always asked about Rajinikanth. He said, "No where Thalapathy Vijay mentioned that he wants Superstar title.... Whenever I meet him, he always asks about Rajini sir."

What is the 'Superstar' controversy about?

At the Varisu audio launch earlier this year, Thalapathy Vijay was called 'Superstar' by Sarath Kumar. Ever since then, the actor's fans have been involved in online alterations with Rajinikanth's fans. The reason behind this is Rajinikanth holding the title of 'Superstar' since his 1978 film Bairavi. Rajinikanth had also briefly addressed the controversy ahead of his film Jailer's release. Rajinikanth recalled how he had considered dropping the term Superstar from his credits in the song Hukum. The title however, stood retained.