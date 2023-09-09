Chandramukhi Star Raghava Lawrence's Film Jigarthanda DoubleX Teaser To Release Soon

Raghava Lawrence is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie with Kangana Ranaut called Chandramukhi 2. The official sequel to Chandramukhi (2005) which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika, has been helmed by P. Vasu. However, Lawrence is also set to see the release of another one of his movies this year, namely Jigarthanda Double X.

3 things you need to know:

Jigarthanda Double X is set to have a Diwali release.

The film has been helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Jigarthanda Double X promises to be a mass actioner.

Jigarthanda Double X teaser to release on this date

The makers of Jigarthanda Double X took to social media at 5 p.m. sharp to give an update on the upcoming film. They said that the first look for the film, which they deemed “more than a ‘teaser’” will be released on September 11, 2023. Moreover, they also released a poster for the film, which features both Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah’s characters.

(Jigarthanda Double X will also feature Mark Antony star S J Suryah | Image: X)

Jigarthanda Double X was filmed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Jigarthanda Double X director ventured into some of the most interesting locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the film's shooting. Additionally, the film will see an elaborate set design, with many portions of the film being shot at a specially constructed set in Thandikudi near Kodaikanal. These visually stunning settings are said to contribute to the overall cinematic experience of the movie and will also lend a tone to the film.

Karthik Subbaraj previously expressed his satisfaction with the creative process of making the film. He thanked the cast, crew, and all those who supported the massive project. Now that the film is set for a Diwali release, the teaser will illuminate just how much those set pieces made it into the film.