Charmme Kaur Plays With Vijay' Dog Storm, Says 'too Cute To Handle, Just Like Deverakonda'

Indian film producer Charmme Kaur, known for her films such as Jyothi Lakshmi, Pournami, iSmart Shankar, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 07, 2021, to share a sweet picture of her playing with Vijay Deverakonda’s doggo, Storm Deverakonda. Along with the picture, Charmme Kaur also went on to reveal details about how much fun she had with Storm. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Charmme Kaur shares an adorable picture of her playing with Storm Deverakonda. In the picture, the producer can be seen being all goofy with Storm, while he, on the other hand, is giving an innocent pose. Charmme can be seen donning a royal blue top along with a beige jacket. She completed her look with quirky earrings and opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Doggo Storm can also be seen wearing a military print outfit.

Along with the picture, Charmme Kaur also went on to leave a sweet comment. She wrote, “Moments with STORM ðŸ˜ Toooooo cute to handle, just like @thedeverakonda and @ananddeverakonda â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Charmme Kaur shared the post online, fans went all out to leave some sweet comments. The post went on to receive likes and several comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment with many happy messages, while some commented on how cute the picture looks. One of the users wrote, “Aww, this is so cuteee”. While the other one wrote, “he is such an angel. Love this pic”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, Charmme Kaur often goes on to share several pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional like. Also, this is not the first time Charmme has gone on to share a picture with a sweet dog. The producer often enough keeps sharing pics with her doggos and pens some sweet captions. Earlier to this post, Charmme shared a sweet video where she can be seen playing with her doggo ‘Item’ and it is truly unmissable. Take a look.

