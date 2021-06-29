Charmme Kaur Shares Adorable Video Of Vijay Deverakonda Playing With Her Dog: Watch

Telugu film actor Vijay Deverakonda has teamed up with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for his Bollywood debut with the upcoming action-drama titled Liger. The movie stars Bollywood actor Ananya Panday as the female lead and has actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur as one of the film's co-producers. Charmme who is a proud dog mom and often shares pictures and videos of her Alaskan Malamute recently posted a video of Vijay enjoying playtime with her furry companion.

Charmme Kaur shares an adorable video of Vijay Deverakonda playing with her dog

Vijay Deverakonda who recently flew down to Mumbai to resume the shoot of Liger dropped by his producer Charmme's residence and spent some time with her adorable doggo. On Monday, June 28, Charmme shared a video of Vijay cuddling with her pet dog while having a fun time. She captioned the video with, "Boys playtime."

Reactions to the video

Vijay's playtime video with Charmme's doggo went viral in no time and garnered a lot of love on the internet. Netizens flooded the comments section with heart and star-struck emojis and shared that they found the whole interaction super cute. One user connected the video with their movie Liger and wrote, "It's actually ligers playtime" while there were many who asked for updates regarding Liger release date. Take a look.

More about Liger

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the Liger cast also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The movie is supposed to be a sports drama with Vijay playing the role of a kickboxer with a stuttering problem. The actor underwent a physical transformation for his role and took training in martial arts. The makers of the movie had initially decided to launch the teaser of Liger on Vijay's birthday which was on May 9 but postponed the same due to the second wave of the ongoing pandemic. The movie is all set to release on September 9, 2021.

The Arjun Reddy actor had recently taken to his Twitter account to quash down rumours about Liger receiving an OTT deal of over Rs 200 crore for its digital release. Sharing a picture of the news piece, Vijay wrote, "Too little. I’ll do more in the theatres" denoting that they are planning for Liger to have a big theatrical release.

Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

