Chelladurai Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest At The Age Of 84 In Chennai

Veteran Tamil actor Chelladurai passed away yesterday, on April 29, 2021. The Theri actor was 84-years-old at the time of his demise. Here is everything you need to know about the Tamil actor and his popular works.

Chelladurai's death

According to a report by FilmiBeat, Tamil actor Chelladurai breathed his last on April 29, 2021, at the age of 84. The actor was reportedly found unconscious in his bathroom and died of a cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai. His funeral is expected to be held on Friday, April 30, at 2 PM at their church. The late actor was well-known for his supporting roles in films like Maari, Theri, Kaththi among many others.

Netizens took to Twitter and other social media sites and offered their condolences to the grieving family. Actors who had worked with Chelladurai reminisced about working with him while others stated that his demise has left a huge void in the Tamil film industry. A few fans also wrote that Chelladurai was a great actor and could make a huge impact even with a small role. Here are a few tweets from people, expressing their sadness over the veteran Tamil actor's passing away.

A Great Actor, Even if it's a small role or single frame when he's doing that it leaves impact on us â¤ï¸ #Kaththi, #Sivaji #Theri & a Lot More... Rip Sir ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ’” #Chelladurai pic.twitter.com/qVzVBHKlKa — SharanBatsyâš•ï¸ðŸ§¸ (@MuffinWayne93) April 30, 2021

Veteran actor RSG #Chelladurai ayya aged 84 passed away yesterday at his residence. His presence in blockbuster films like Sivaji, Kaththi, Theri and lot more, will be vividly remembered. May his soul RIP ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/Ch10vSA23N — Kaushik LM (ðŸ˜· #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 30, 2021

Had an opportunity to work with such a senior actor in #TikTikTik .. RIP #Chelladurai thathaa.. ðŸ˜¥ pic.twitter.com/SU8RL2z1um — Arjunan Actor (@arjunannk) April 30, 2021

Chelladurai's movies

Chelladurai has been a part of several hit Kollywood films over the years and has worked with popular names like Dhanush, Thalapathy Vijay, Robo Shankar to name a few. His popular films include Theri, Maari, Raja Rani, Kaththi, Sivaji among many others. His most notable performance to date remains in Theri, wherein he portrayed the character of a grief-stricken father, who was looking for his missing daughter. Theri cast included actors like Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. The plot of the movie revolved around a baker who holds a secret identity as former Deputy commissioner of police and he is on a secret Ghost Protocol mission organized by the Commissioner of police. The Tamil film industry has been jolted by the deaths of Chelladurai as well as veteran film director KV Anand, who too, passed away earlier today morning because of a heart attack.



Image Credits: Ramesh Bala Twitter Account