Chennai Central Movie Cast: All You Need To Know About Vada Chennai's Hindi Dubbing

Chennai Central is the Hindi version title of the popular Tamil film Vada Chennai. Directed by Vetrimaaran, this film was released in 2018 and gained wide popularity among the masses. The plot of this movie focuses on a carrom player who unintentionally becomes a part of a gang war and turns into a gangster himself. This film has a list of popular actors who have played various characters in the cast of Chennai Central movie. Following is a list of some of the major actors in the Chennai Central movie cast.

Chennai Central movie cast

Dhanush as Anbu

Dhanush has played the lead role of Anbu, a chess player and a simple man who eventually turns into a gangster. The actor is considered to be among the prominent actors of the Tamil cinema and has worked in several hit films during the course of his career. Some of them include Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Karnan, Thanga Magan, Maari and more. He has also acted in a couple of Hindi films, including Raanjhanaa.

Ameer as Rajan

Ameer has played the role of gangster Rajan in this film. While he is a well-known filmmaker in Tamil films, he turned into an actor in this movie. Some of the other films that he has worked in include Yuddham Sei, Yogi and more.

Samuthirakani as Guna

Samuthirakani has played another gangster in this film, who is called Guna. The actor has worked in several films and TV shows to date. Some of the popular ones include Ettuthikkum Para, Namma Veettu Pillai and more. He will be next seen in Indian 2.

Andrea Jeremiah as Chandra

Andrea is seen portraying the role of Chandra in this film, who is the wife of Rajan but eventually marries Guna. Andrea has also appeared in other known films such as Vishwaroopam II, Inga Enna Solluthu and more. She is also among the prominent playback singers in the music industry.

Aishwarya Rajesh as Padma

Aishwarya is seen playing the role of Padma in this film, who is the love interest of Anbu. Aishwarya is yet another popular actor in the cast of Chennai Central movie. Some of her other known films include Parandhu Sella Vaa, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and more.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'CHENNAI CENTRAL' TRAILER

