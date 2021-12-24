Chennai High Court Quashes CLA's Petition Challenging Mammootty's 40-acre Land

The Commissionerate of Land Administration's earlier decision to take over a 40-acre land owned by actor Mammootty has been stayed by the Chennai High Court, according to reports on Thursday. This was in relation to land the actor and his family own in Karunguzhipallam village in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu. According to reports by various publications, the land in question was owned by the actor and his son, Dulquer Salmaan, who is also in the film fraternity.

The decision to acquire land owned by Mammootty stayed by Chennai High Court

The High Court's decision to halt the attempt by the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA) was taken earlier this year. The Chennai High Court has now ordered that no action against the petitioners will be conducted until further orders are given about the same.

Mammootty, along with his family earlier this year, filed a combined writ petition challenging the Commissionerate of Land Administration's decision. The CLA's report suggests that the land in question should be conserved as a reserve forest as it is classified as a wetland in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Forest Act of 1882.

The case in question was heard by the Chennai High Court, which came to the decision that no hard action be taken against the land. Judge Ilanthirayan was the one who heard the case, and the actor and his family alleged that the order was made to reclassify their land in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district without hearing the family's side on the matter.

It was post this that the judge remanded the case to the Commissionerate of Land Administration, and ordered an explanation from Mammootty and his family, and directed the Administration to make an order in 12 weeks.

Mammootty on the work front

The actor is currently gearing up for his role in Puzhu, in which he will take on a role alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu. The film will be helmed by debutant director Ratheena Sharshad, and Salmaan recently shared a poster of the film featuring his father and mentioned he could not wait to watch it. Salmaan wrote, "This looks so good !! Cannot wait !! Wishing team #Puzhu only the best !!!."

Image: Instagram/@Mammootty