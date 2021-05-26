'Chennai Vs China' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This 2014 Sci-fi Martial Arts Film

The science fiction martial arts film 7 Aum Arivu was dubbed in Hindi as Chennai vs China. The dubbed version of the film released in 2014 and received a positive response from the audience. The film is helmed by AR Murugadoss. The plot of the movie revolves around Bodhidharma, an ancient Buddhist monk who travels to China to cure people of various illnesses but his knowledge is not accepted by the people.

A genetics engineering student learns of the dying art of Bodhidharma and tries to revive it. She comes in contact with a circus worker who is actually the descendant of Bodhidharma. On the other hand, a Chinese agent tries to start a biological war in India by spreading a deadly virus in the country. Here are the details of the Chennai vs China cast.

Chennai vs China cast

Suriya as Bodhidharma and Aravind

Suriya played the doubles roles of Bodhidharma and Aravind in this movie. After Bodhidharma's skill is recognised by the Chinese, they want to kill him so that their place remains disease-free forever. Aravind is the descendant of Bodhidharma but he works in a circus. He does not know he possesses a certain skill set that could be life-saving.

Shruti Haasan as Subha Srinivasan

Shruti Haasan essayed the role of Subha Srinivasan. Subha is a genetics engineering student who helps Aravind revive the art of Bodhidharma. But for that, she has to match his DNA with Aravind's. Subha and Aravind also fall in love with each other. But because of their growing nearness, their mission takes a back seat.

Johnny Trí Nguyen as Dong Lee

Johnny Trí Nguyen played the role of Dong Lee in this movie. Lee is a Chinese agent who has come to India to spread a deadly virus in the country. His mission is called Operation Red. He was to receive a huge sum of money if he succeeded in the mission. He starts the spread of the virus by injecting it into a dog.

Guinness Pakru as Aravind's friend

Guinness Pakru played the role of Aravind's friend in the movie. He helps them at every step of the way to neutralise the virus Lee is spreading in the country. They are hidden in a research centre where Bodhidharma and Aravind's DNA is to be matched.

Image: Still from Chennai vs China trailer

