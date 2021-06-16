Chetan Ahimsa Quizzed By Bengaluru Police For 4 Hrs For Remarks Against Brahmin Community

In the latest development, Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa claimed that he was questioned for four hours at the Basavanagudi Police station in Bengaluru on Wednesday after plaints were lodged against him for his remarks against the Brahmin community. The Bengaluru city police had lodged two FIRs against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly 'hurting religious beliefs' after his recent remarks on Brahminism. Taking to Twitter, Chetan Ahimsa claimed that he stood by 'truth and democracy' and said that he was proud to contribute to the global movement on equality, justice, and non-violence.

Chetan Ahimsa questioned for four hours by Bengaluru Police

Today, I was questioned for 4 hours at Basavanagudi Police Station regarding my social media videos & posts opposing #Brahminism



I stood by truth & democracy



Im proud to contribute in my own small ways to the global movement for equality, justice, & non-violence



Fight goes on! — Chetan Kumar / ಚೇತನ್ (@ChetanAhimsa) June 16, 2021

FIRs lodged against Chetan Ahimsa for his remarks on Brahmin community

The two FIRs against actor Chetan Ahimsa were registered by Sachidananda Murthy, Chairman, Brahmin Development Board, and community organisation Vipra Yuva Vedike at the Ulsoor Gate and Basavanagudi police stations respectively. Actor Chetan Ahimsa has been booked under sections 153B and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a video dated June 6, actor Chetan Ahimsa accused the Brahmin community of suppressing the teachings and thoughts of Buddha, Basava, BR Ambedkar, and Periyar. The actor attempted to support his claim by alleging that the Buddha was never the avatar of Lord Vishnu and that it was a lie manufactured by the Brahim community. Further, Chetan Ahimsa went on to claim that the Brahmin community had allegedly diluted and downplayed the teachings of Bhakti saint Basavanna. Chetan Ahimsa went on to accuse 'Brahmin political parties' of allegedly doing 'lip service' about BR Ambedkar in their states in order to secure their vote bank.

In another video posted on his Facebook handle on June 1, actor Chetan Ahimsa claimed that an MP from Shivamoigga wasn't allowed inside the house of Brahmins in September 2019 as he was a Dalit. In a tweet dated 11 June, Chetan Ahimsa claimed that graded hierarchy of humans still existed on systemic & ideological levels in South Asia and that the panacea to such structural inequality was allegedly rational egalitarianism of Buddha/Basava, Sharanas/Ambedkar/Periyar/Bahujan icons.

Meanwhile, activist Girish Bharadwaj wrote to the FRRO Bengaluru urging the body to cancel the Residential Permit of actor Chetan Ahimsa for making remarks against the Brahmin community. Girish Bharadwaj noted that Chetan Ahimsa was allegedly an American citizen and asked FRRO Bengaluru to take action as per the Foreigners Act. In his complaint, activist Girish Bharadwaj sought action against Chetan Ahimsa citing that he was an American citizen and hence could not be allowed to be involved in activities inciting violence or leading to protests.

