Chethana Raj Case: DHO Bengaluru Serves Notice To Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre Over Surgery

Kannada Actor Chethana Raj breathed her last on May 16 after she underwent cosmetic surgery at Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital in Bengaluru. The case has grabbed the attention of the film industry, media and netizens and organizations and now, the District Health Officer (DHO) Bengaluru Urban has now served a notice to the clinic, as per a report by ANI. The actor passed away after there were complications in the midst of her surgery after fat entered her lungs, making it difficult for her to breathe.

DHO serves notice to Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital

In the latest development in the ongoing Chethana Raj case, ANI reported that the DHO has served a notice to Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital. This comes after Republic spoke to the DHO in Bengaluru, who made a startling revelation. The DHO mentioned that Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital only had the licence to run a poly-clinic, but did not have the authority to conduct surgeries and was involved in illegal practices.

"Shetty's Cosmetic Centre had license only to run a polyclinic & dispensary, not for procedure they did (on Chethana Raj). They need to submit a written explanation of this incident. If they don't respond, necessary action will be taken," the District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban Dist, said.

Have a look at the DHO notice to the clinic here

Randeep D., the Commissioner of the Health & Family Welfare Services also confirmed that the clinic was a 'poly clinic' and assured that action would be taken against the practice under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act (KPME). He wishes to delve into the case and learn if a qualified doctor performed the procedure that led to the actor's demise. He also informed that the clinic has been given 24 hours to submit a report to shed more light on the case. He said: