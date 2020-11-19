Chhath Geet 2020: 'Barat Maai Bhukhe' Premieres On YouTube, Fans Shower Love

Dinesh Lal Yadav recently premiered a new Chhath Geet 2020 called Chhath Ke Barat Maai Bhukhe on YouTube. The music video is six minutes long and fans have been showering the video with their love and support. Take a look at the video and see what fans thought about it as well.

A new addition to Chhath songs 2020

The video starts with shots of people enjoying the upcoming festival lavishly with beautiful melody behind it. The video then traces the life of a poor lady and how she is coping in comparisons to the rich people. Side by side, fans see Dinesh Lal Yadav sitting amidst many people singing 'Chhath Ke Barat Maai Bhukhe'.

The video shows many comparisons of a rich lady and the poor lady. At one point, fans see the rich lady buy her kids a very expensive doll while the poor lady is barely able to survive. The video also showcases how rich people are greedy even though they have a lot of money and resources. The poor lady also has a mentally disabled son and she tries to help him out often as well. The video has received as many as 5.2k likes till now and 91,117 views. It also features acting by Kiran Yadav, Santosh Pahalwan, Ashish Vema and Nidhi Singh. The song has become of the best Chhath Bhojpuri songs, going by the praises received.

Many fans commented positive things in the comments section. One fan added that the video shows how one must take care of the poor. Other fans asked for more music by the artist. Take a look:

Who is Dinesh Lal Yadav?

Born on February 2, 1979, Dinesh Lal Yadav is a famous Bhojpuri celeb. He is an actor and singer and is among the most successful Bhojpuri actors in the Industry. Some of his famous movies are "Nirahua Hindustani", "Patna Se Pakistan", "Nirahua Hindustani 2", "Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi" and "Border". He also joined the BJP in Lucknow on March 27, 2019.

