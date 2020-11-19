Chhath Puja 2020: Here Is How Deepak Thakur Has Celebrated The Auspicious Festival

Playback singer Deepak Thakur is known for having a talent in singing folk songs and he has also lent his voice in Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 in the song ‘Humni Ke Chhodi Ke’ in 2012. He has also formerly appeared in a reality television show as a contestant. He has recently uploaded a post on his Instagram of Chhath Puja 2020 in which he is celebrating the sacred occasion with locals of a village. Take a look at one of the Instagram videos of the same.

How Deepak Thakur celebrated Chhath Puja 2020

Deepak Thakur uploaded a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen celebrating Chhath Puja 2020 with a group of villagers. Deepak is seen distributing gifts to those villagers in the post with the caption, “à¤œà¤¯ à¤›à¤ à¥€ à¤®à¥ˆà¤¯à¤¾”. He then wished everyone on the occasion and said a few words about the importance of this celebration and helping others on such auspicious days. Displaying his talent to his fans and followers, Deepak also went on to sing a well-known traditional song of this festive occasion.

He also shared another post on Instagram which shows his offering on Chhath Puja 2020 which was being made on wood fire. Dedicating his prayers to Chhathi Maiya, Deepak Thakur talked about how his festive activities of the auspicious occasion took place and wished happiness and prosperity for everyone in his video.

This was one of the rare Chhath Puja 2020 videos that have been shared on celebrity handles. Deepak Thakur was known for singing at weddings, jagrans, and small ceremonies before starting his career as a playback singer in the Hindi film industry.

Fans appreciate Deepak’s gesture on Chhath Puja 2020

His fans and followers wished him back on the auspicious festival and appreciated the heartfelt gesture by the singer. In a rarity of Chhath Puja videos by celebrities in which they have given help and gifts to the needy, many people praised him for doing this. Hailing from the rural areas of Bihar himself, Deepak Thakur has thus spent celebrating this auspicious festival by giving back to the needy.

