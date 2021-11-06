'Chhatrapati Tararani' Becomes India’s First Ever Marathi Hollywood Film

Chhatrapati Tararani has taken regional cinema to an international score by becoming India’s first-ever Marathi Hollywood film. Akshay Bardapurkar’s Planet Marathi has collaborated with UK’s Black Hangar Studios while garnering support from American ORWO Studios for the magnanimous project. The film's motion poster has been released recently, showcasing the lead actor Sonalee Kulkarni as the epitome of bravery and courage.

'Chhatrapati Tararani' becomes India's first Marathi Hollywood project

The film has been directed by Rahul Janardan Jadhav, while Sudhir Nikam is in charge of the project's story, screenplay, dialogues. Taking to their social media handles on Saturday, November 6, the makers unveiled the 45-second promotional clip showcasing the lead actor in a ferocious avatar as the eponymous character. Touted as a historical action thriller, it shows Sonalee with a sword in hand, ready to rage war on her enemies. "The world's first Marathi - Hollywood movie ...The first Marathi film to be shot in Marathi and English ...A burning legend of bravery, courage and prowess 'Mughalmardini Chhatrapati Tararani'" the makers wrote in Marathi. The film is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 release.

Take a look:

The lead actor's first look from the film was released earlier this year. Along with the picture, Sonalee shared on Instagram that it is a matter of great pride for an artist or a Maharashtrian girl to portray the role of Chhatrapati Tararani's inspiring life and flamboyant personality on the big screen. The actor also noted that the role will bring its share of challenges and responsibilities.

The film will recreate the heroic story of Chhatrapati Maharani Tarabai Bhosale. The legend was the queen of Chhatrapati Rajaram Bhonsale and daughter-in-law of the empire's founder Shivaji. She was known for her continuous resistance against the Mughals' occupation of Maratha territories post the death of her husband. Her son, Shivaji II, was proclaimed as Rajaram's successor.

Meanwhile, Kulkarni, who marked her debut with Kedar Shinde's film Bakula Namdeo Ghotale, is known for her appearances in Mitwaa, as well as the Hindi comedy film Grand Masti, wherein she essayed the role of Ritesh Deshmukh's wife. She also made a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn's cop drama Singham 2.

