'Chhello Show' Actor Bhavin Rabari Reveals He Had No Understanding Of Oscars; 'I Miss My'

Chhello Show's child star Bhavin Rabari recently spoke about the film becoming India’s official selection for Oscars 2023. The eight-year-old, who hails from the Rabari tribal community in Gujarat, revealed how he had no understanding of what the Oscars are, and only starred in the film because his teacher told him he was selected.

Bhavin shared that the film's massive feat has made him an overnight sensation in his school in Vasai village, mentioning that he misses his friends terribly. While Bhavin enjoyed filming Chhello Show, the little star also maintained that he'd any day go back to his farms and village as that's where he belongs.

Chhello Show actor Bhavin Rabari opens up on the film's Oscar entry

In a conversation with Indian Express, Rabari said, "I didn’t know what Oscars are. A long time after we finished the film, I came to know about the Oscars. I was told, ‘The film has been selected for Oscars.’ That’s when I came to know what the Oscars are."

He added that his lack of knowledge about the Oscars was because he didn't get to watch many films as it was 'rare' for them. Bhavin said he simply goes to school and returns home, following which he roams around the farm, and takes the cattle to graze among other things.

Bhavin Rabari reveals his parents' reaction on being offered Chhello Show

Bhavin said that while his father was upset about him going for auditions without telling him, his mom was in the loop. "But after Nalin sir spoke to him, he has been supportive. He’s even here with me as I promote the film in Mumbai," Bhavin added.

Shedding light on his friends' reaction to the film, Bhavin said, "They feel happy that I am in the film, but I miss them terribly.” The actor also spoke about juggling school amid promoting the film, mentioning that he's a good student who fares well. "My teacher has helped me immensely as I am away from school. I study on the go and will appear for my exams soon," he mentioned.

Directed by Pan Nalin, the movie revolves around a nine-year-old boy who falls in love with cinema after he makes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends the whole summer watching films from the projection booth. It will hit theatres on October 14.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PANNALIN)