'Chhello Show' Actor Rahul Koli Passes Away, Makers To Set Up Trust Fund For Family

The entire team of the Gujarati film Chhello Show is still coping with the loss of the child actor Rahul Koli who passed away after his long battle with blood cancer. The news has left the makers heartbroken with the film literally becoming his last show. As the team continues to mourn the tragic loss, they are planning to honour his memory by setting up a trust for his family.

The 10-year-old Koli was one of the six child actors who are part of the film that has emerged as India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards. He passed away on October 2 after a fight against leukaemia. Amid various media reports indicating that his family will watch the film together on the release day on October 14 after performing his final purification rituals, the makers have planned a tribute for him.

Actor Dipen Raval who plays a significant role in the upcoming film told Hindustan Times that throughout his journey with the little star the team could not identify his illness. He mentioned that his family is currently going through a tough time. Talking about the same, he said, “There are no words to express the grief that the whole team is feeling right now. We were attached to each other as a family. I had several scenes with him where he was running, and trust me, there were no symptoms of blood cancer. Agar kuch hota toh pata chalta. We got to know about it some months back and were disturbed. Even his family was going through a tough time."

He further added, “Aaj humari ek aankh mein khushi ke aansu hain ke Oscar buzz hai, and doosri aankh mein Rahul ko khone ke gum ke aansu hain (in one eye we have tears of happiness as the film got nominated for Oscars and on the other hand we have tears for losing Rahul). The film is a tribute to him”.

HT cites sources close to Rahul's family, they were in a severe financial crunch after losing everything in the Gujarat floods, including all the phones as well as the contact book. His father had to mortgage his auto-rickshaw to overcome it. “They somehow managed to get through Bhavin Rabari who got them in touch with the makers, including director Pan Nalin,” adds the insider, sharing that producer Dheer Momaya helped them get their rickshaw back.

Director Pan Nalin, along with the makers and producers, was in touch with the family and doctor constantly. In fact, the team was in the process of planning a bone marrow transplant and his sibling even got tested for bone marrow match, when Koli lost his battle, leaving them in dismay.

The source close to the family told HT that it was just one month since the makers got to know about Rahul's diagnosis of cancer. The makers were taking care of the entire expenses during the treatment in Jamnagar. The doctors used to call Nalin to give updates about his health every day. The whole team was hoping that he would make it. The most heartbreaking thing is that Koli’s 13th day after demise would be on October 14, when the film will be released.

IMAGE: Instagram/Pan.Nalin/Twitter/DiscussingFilm